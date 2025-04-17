Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.05 and last traded at C$16.75, with a volume of 324994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Skeena Resources

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 17,956 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.89, for a total value of C$249,430.39. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total value of C$541,200.00. Insiders have sold 158,948 shares of company stock worth $2,406,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.