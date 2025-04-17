Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Decreases By 35.8%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,943,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 17,058,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,079.6 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Trading Up 9.2 %
JPSTF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. JAPAN POST BANK has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.
About JAPAN POST BANK
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JAPAN POST BANK
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.