Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Decreases By 35.8%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,943,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 17,058,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,079.6 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Trading Up 9.2 %

JPSTF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. JAPAN POST BANK has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

