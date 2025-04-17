Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,150 ($28.46) and last traded at GBX 2,160.29 ($28.59), with a volume of 125112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,215 ($29.32).
Renishaw Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,739.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,135.42.
Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Renishaw Company Profile
We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.
Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.
We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renishaw
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.