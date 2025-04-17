Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,150 ($28.46) and last traded at GBX 2,160.29 ($28.59), with a volume of 125112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,215 ($29.32).

Renishaw Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,739.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,135.42.

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Renishaw Company Profile

In other news, insider William Lee purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,237 ($29.61) per share, with a total value of £39,997.56 ($52,941.84). 53.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

Featured Articles

