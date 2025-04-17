Q4 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Lowered by HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

