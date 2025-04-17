NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LivaNova worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.