Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $19,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $197.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day moving average is $209.88. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

