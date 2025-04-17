Mariner LLC Acquires 23,989 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $22,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Strategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 10,398.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 222,109 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 3,250.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,055. This represents a 48.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 32,998 shares worth $10,821,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $311.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.64. Strategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

