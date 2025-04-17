MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to $18.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,538 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,810,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after buying an additional 98,312 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,649,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 208,252 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 73,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 3,324.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 860,326 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

