Global Endowment Management LP Cuts Stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.25% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,496,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KCCA opened at $15.00 on Thursday. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.