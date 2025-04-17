AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Position Lessened by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in AppFolio by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AppFolio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $217.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.