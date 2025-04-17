Global Endowment Management LP Trims Holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.23% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

