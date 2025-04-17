Fairfield Bush & CO. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

