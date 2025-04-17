Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $51.09 and last traded at $51.52. Approximately 3,472,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,456,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.41.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $2,953,523. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

