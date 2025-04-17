Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $98.75 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 777,081 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.92% of First Financial Bankshares worth $98,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FFIN

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.