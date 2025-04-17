Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.3 %

TOL opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.12. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

