Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys 504,000 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBS. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,446.2% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 488,687 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 186.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 293,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blue Ridge Bankshares

In other Blue Ridge Bankshares news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,171.25. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

