Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,762 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

