AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 24,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.14% of AlphaVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

