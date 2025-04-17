iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 3,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:IBHJ Free Report ) by 137.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,357 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.31% of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

