iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 3,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.