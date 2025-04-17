Advisory Services Network LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,467,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 549,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $93.72 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

