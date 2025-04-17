Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Excelerate Energy worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EE opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

