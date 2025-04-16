Wasatch Advisors LP Raises Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.88% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $49,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,967,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 799,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $8,419,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,208.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 142,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.66. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 144.54%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

