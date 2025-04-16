Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 83.5% in March

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,597,500 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 28,115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,071.3 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
BDWBF stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
