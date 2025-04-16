United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 33,566 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,566 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

