SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Issues Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.09%.
SpaceandPeople Stock Down 1.0 %
SpaceandPeople stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.23. SpaceandPeople has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.52).
SpaceandPeople Company Profile
