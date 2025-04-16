SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Issues Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

SpaceandPeople Stock Down 1.0 %

SpaceandPeople stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.23. SpaceandPeople has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.52).

Get SpaceandPeople alerts:

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.