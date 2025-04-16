Rep. Susie Lee Sells Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Starbucks stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

SBUX traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. 7,079,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,463,982. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 78.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 51,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

