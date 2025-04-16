Booking (BKNG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG):

4/10/2025 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2025 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5,500.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2025 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2025 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2025 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2025 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $5,120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4,900.00.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Booking Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $55.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,612.44. 215,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,712.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,771.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Booking Holdings Inc alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after buying an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.