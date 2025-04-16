Rep. Kelly Morrison Sells United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 1” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.2 %

UPS traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $96.50. 5,762,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 369,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after buying an additional 127,734 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.32.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

