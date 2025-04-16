Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Newmont stock on March 13th.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,956,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Newmont by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,105,000 after buying an additional 2,338,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,150 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

