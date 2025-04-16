Jump Financial LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $173.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.69 and a 52 week high of $236.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

