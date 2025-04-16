Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

