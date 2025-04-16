Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,219,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 515,862 shares.The stock last traded at $44.37 and had previously closed at $44.12.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

