iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QAT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $18.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

