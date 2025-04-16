GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 15,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $22,646,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,085 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 749.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,898,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,583,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

