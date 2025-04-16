Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after buying an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,507,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.94.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

LHX opened at $220.88 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average is $223.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

