Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 8,100 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Littelfuse worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,047,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $131,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,048,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $155.34 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.77.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

