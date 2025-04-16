Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 114.3% in March

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,053. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
