BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 110.8% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the March 15th total of 59,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MQY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 130,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,139. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.