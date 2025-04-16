BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 110.8% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the March 15th total of 59,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 130,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,139. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 242,500 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

