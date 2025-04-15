XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 6,475 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

