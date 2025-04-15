XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $495.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $524.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
