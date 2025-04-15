Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,870 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,640.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 138,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 101,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

