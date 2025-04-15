Keystone Financial Group Buys New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

