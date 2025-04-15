Operose Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,429,000 after buying an additional 86,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98,714 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

