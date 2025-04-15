Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average is $161.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,953.95. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

