Mariner LLC Purchases 1,118,867 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 116.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,867 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 1.25% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,455 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,595 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after buying an additional 2,998,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after buying an additional 2,545,098 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.