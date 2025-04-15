Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 7,003,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 590,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 317,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 476,766 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $289.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

