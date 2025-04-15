Costain Group PLC (COST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 400.0% increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON COST opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.58. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.65 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.50 ($1.51). The company has a market capitalization of £272.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts expect that Costain Group will post 13.7551582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

