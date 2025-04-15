Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average of $239.75. The company has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

