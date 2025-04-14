MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,903.56. The trade was a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,015 shares of company stock valued at $13,208,285 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $162.24 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $387.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average of $255.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

