Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of Vishay Precision Group worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE VPG opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

